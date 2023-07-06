Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,090,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,509 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $9,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1,182.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance

Shares of EMD stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $8.68. The stock had a trading volume of 55,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,608. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $9.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.89.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%.

(Free Report)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.