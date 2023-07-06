Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) versus Sabre Insurance Group (OTC:SBIGY) Critical Review

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) and Sabre Insurance Group (OTC:SBIGY – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Willis Towers Watson Public and Sabre Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Willis Towers Watson Public 0 6 7 1 2.64 Sabre Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus price target of $265.38, suggesting a potential upside of 14.39%. Sabre Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $125.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2,390.08%. Given Sabre Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sabre Insurance Group is more favorable than Willis Towers Watson Public.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Willis Towers Watson Public $8.87 billion 2.78 $1.01 billion $9.97 23.27 Sabre Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Willis Towers Watson Public and Sabre Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Willis Towers Watson Public has higher revenue and earnings than Sabre Insurance Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.8% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Willis Towers Watson Public and Sabre Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willis Towers Watson Public 12.18% 14.76% 4.71% Sabre Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Willis Towers Watson Public beats Sabre Insurance Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services. It also provides advice, data, software, and products to address clients' total rewards and talent issues; and risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services in the areas of property and casualty, aerospace, construction, and marine. In addition, the company offers integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services; software and technology, risk and capital management, products and product pricing, financial and regulatory reporting, financial and capital modeling, merger and acquisition, outsourcing, and business management services; and wholesale reinsurance services. Additionally, it provides primary medical and ancillary benefit exchange, and outsourcing services to active employees and retirees in the group and individual markets. The company was formerly known as Willis Group Holdings Public Limited Company and changed its name to Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company in January 2016. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company was founded in 1828 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Sabre Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.