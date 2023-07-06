Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 29,208 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,208 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 1.1% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $7,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 661.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 45,182 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $594,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of DFAU stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.47. 162,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,051. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average is $28.72. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.