Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 8,475 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 91.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFSV. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.90. The stock had a trading volume of 39,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,281. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

