Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $61,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

Get Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.68. The company had a trading volume of 10,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,998. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.90 and its 200-day moving average is $41.94. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $40.41 and a 12-month high of $46.17.

About Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.