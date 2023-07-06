Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Has $860,000 Stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 140.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,851 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.50% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFSU. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000.

Shares of DFSU traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,882. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $29.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.59.

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

