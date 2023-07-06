Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Sells 221 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,048,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,683,833. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.83. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $83.10.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

