WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives $6.92 Average Price Target from Brokerages

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.92.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of WW International in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Craig Hallum cut WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WW International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.80 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on WW International from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.
Insider Transactions at WW International
In other news, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 14,818,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $105,950,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Denis F. Kelly bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $109,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 96,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,878.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 14,818,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $105,950,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WW opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $607.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24. WW International has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $10.02.
WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.77 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 36.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WW International will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
WW International Company Profile
WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.
