Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Holdings Decreased by NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,202 shares during the quarter. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth about $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Xcel Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,163,000 after acquiring an additional 104,140 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Xcel Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xcel Energy Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XEL. StockNews.com began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.17.

XEL stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.64. 993,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,012,628. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.91. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

