XDC Network Trading Up 5.6% Over Last Week (XDC)

XDC Network (XDC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. XDC Network has a market capitalization of $445.49 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XDC Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0322 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XDC Network has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XDC Network Profile

XDC Network’s genesis date was February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,878,234 coins. XDC Network’s official website is www.xdc.org. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XDC Network is medium.com/xinfin.

Buying and Selling XDC Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is a hybrid blockchain technology company designed for international trade and finance, utilizing the XDC protocol to support smart contracts with fast transaction times and KYC for Masternodes. The XDC Chain uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS) to create a secure, scalable, permissioned, and commercial-grade blockchain network. The native coin, XDC, enables real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, which allows small and medium businesses or institutions to distribute their financial requirements to bank or non-bank funders using a common distribution standard.”

