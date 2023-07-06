XYO (XYO) Price Hits $0.0036

XYO (XYO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. XYO has a market cap of $46.40 million and approximately $279,600.61 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One XYO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017490 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00019429 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00014203 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,968.75 or 0.99963444 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About XYO

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00363216 USD and is down -3.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $372,655.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

