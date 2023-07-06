Yamini Rangan Sells 3,136 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.62, for a total transaction of $1,629,528.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,888,022.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Yamini Rangan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total transaction of $5,605,538.18.

NYSE HUBS traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $521.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,163. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $492.03 and a 200 day moving average of $409.36. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.03 and a twelve month high of $535.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,305,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,163,068,000 after purchasing an additional 92,964 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in HubSpot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,669,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 6.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,454,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,800,000 after purchasing an additional 83,660 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,160,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,644,000 after acquiring an additional 346,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,185,000 after acquiring an additional 68,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUBS. TheStreet raised shares of HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of HubSpot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $482.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.68.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

