YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) traded down 7.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.87 and last traded at $14.02. 2,517,904 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 2,362,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on YPF Sociedad Anónima in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YPF Sociedad Anónima has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 6.5 %

The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.04). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at about $801,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 25,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,942,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,707 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares during the period. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

Further Reading

