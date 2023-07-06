Zacks Research Comments on NCR Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of NCR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.34. The consensus estimate for NCR’s current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NCR’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. NCR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion.

NCR Stock Down 3.3 %

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NCR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of NCR in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

NCR stock opened at $24.77 on Thursday. NCR has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $35.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of NCR by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 301,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,620 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,046,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,587 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in NCR in the third quarter valued at $2,916,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in NCR by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 424,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,944,000 after purchasing an additional 130,706 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NCR

(Free Report)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.