Zacks Research Weighs in on Carpenter Technology Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report issued on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Carpenter Technology’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $690.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $55.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 131.40 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Carpenter Technology has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $57.23.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 190.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,644,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,769,000 after purchasing an additional 93,159 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,667,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,160,000 after purchasing an additional 81,470 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 35.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,358,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,980,000 after purchasing an additional 883,239 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.4% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,802,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,702,000 after purchasing an additional 41,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 9.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,563,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,968,000 after purchasing an additional 138,171 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

