Zacks Research Weighs in on International Business Machines Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for International Business Machines in a report issued on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $9.23 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.17. The consensus estimate for International Business Machines’ current full-year earnings is $9.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Business Machines’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.67 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $134.25 on Thursday. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $121.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.36.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in International Business Machines by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 329,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,414,000 after acquiring an additional 38,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 337.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

