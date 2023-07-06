Zcash (ZEC) Hits Market Capitalization of $511.68 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Zcash coin can now be bought for $31.34 or 0.00103490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a market capitalization of $511.68 million and $26.83 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00048309 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00027963 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.