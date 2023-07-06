Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Trading 4.4% Higher

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Free Report) traded up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.25 and last traded at $37.25. 112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.69.

Zealand Pharma A/S Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.07.

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 1,140.99% and a negative return on equity of 164.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing both insulin and dasiglucagon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.