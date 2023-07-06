ZEDXION (USDZ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $84.20 Billion

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 6th. ZEDXION has a market cap of $84.20 billion and approximately $2.16 million worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEDXION token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003261 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ZEDXION has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZEDXION alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ZEDXION Profile

ZEDXION’s genesis date was May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEDXION’s official message board is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange. ZEDXION’s official website is zedxion.io. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion is based on the Ethereum, Binance and Tron protocol & conforms to the ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard. The Company created & deployed the tokens-based smart contract, which creates & maintains a ledger that maps Ethereum, Binance and Tron addresses to token balances & implements this ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard.

Zedxion has been built to be a multi-chain application, if in the future new chains emerge that could benefit from Zedxion then those chains will be considered for integration.”

ZEDXION Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEDXION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEDXION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEDXION using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZEDXION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEDXION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.