Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,304 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $38,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $169.35 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $187.82. The stock has a market cap of $78.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.68 and its 200-day moving average is $166.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

