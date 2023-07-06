Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in Zoetis by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 78,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Zoetis by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 68,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. McBroom & Associates LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 484,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,585,000 after buying an additional 57,303 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoetis Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $169.35 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $187.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $78.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

