Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for approximately 1.9% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.82. 335,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,974. The stock has a market cap of $77.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $187.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.61.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

