Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Short Interest Update

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the May 31st total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 959,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Insider Buying and Selling at Zuora
In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 11,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $117,038.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,217 shares of company stock worth $1,560,951 in the last 90 days. 9.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zuora
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,181,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,895,000 after purchasing an additional 546,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,687,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,592,000 after acquiring an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Zuora by 21.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,034,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,569 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Zuora by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,118,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,552,000 after buying an additional 233,022 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Zuora by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,641,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,161,000 after purchasing an additional 467,201 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Zuora Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of NYSE:ZUO traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 283,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.75. Zuora has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $12.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.79.
Zuora Company Profile
Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.
Featured Stories
