1,200 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Purchased by Creative Capital Management Investments LLC

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,183,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826,910 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,579,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793,663 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,151,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,722 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,394,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,537,000 after acquiring an additional 675,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 394.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 569,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,440,000 after acquiring an additional 454,688 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $72.70. 292,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,830. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.92 and a 200 day moving average of $69.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

