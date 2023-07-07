147,249 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 147,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,146,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.71. 1,869,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.59. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.