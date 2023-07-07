1,787 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Bought by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after buying an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,008,000 after buying an additional 34,591 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.61. 55,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $125.26 and a 52-week high of $196.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.99.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 38.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.