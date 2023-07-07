1,878 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,878 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after acquiring an additional 67,859,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,109,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,037,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,023 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tesla by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $277.32. The company had a trading volume of 54,497,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,368,016. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.34. The firm has a market cap of $878.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.34, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. Tesla’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays downgraded Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total value of $690,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at $17,392,916.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,480 shares of company stock valued at $12,986,734. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

