25,000 Shares in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Purchased by Aubrey Capital Management Ltd

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Full Truck Alliance Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of YMM traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.86. 1,781,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,982,916. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.25. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $10.18.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $247.87 million during the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 14.04%.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

