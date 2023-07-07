2,997 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE PSX traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.74. 596,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,474,824. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.62. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.92.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

