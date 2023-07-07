303,800 Shares in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Purchased by Aubrey Capital Management Ltd

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 303,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,729,000. New Oriental Education & Technology Group accounts for about 6.8% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd owned 0.18% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 287.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EDU traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.69. The company had a trading volume of 248,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,776. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $46.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.01.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $754.15 million during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

(Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.