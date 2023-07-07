3,234 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE:CB traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.84. 74,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,910. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.96. The company has a market capitalization of $79.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.46.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

