4,879 Shares in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SIHY) Purchased by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SIHY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Bar Harbor Wealth Management owned about 0.16% of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,558,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SIHY stock opened at $42.82 on Friday. Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $45.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.33 and its 200-day moving average is $43.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2828 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

The Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (SIHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of high-yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds selected based on a proprietary scientific method. SIHY was launched on Sep 14, 2021 and is managed by Harbor.

