9,619 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR) Purchased by Semus Wealth Partners LLC

Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. Semus Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.12% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAR. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter worth about $1,138,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 1,820.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FMAR stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,033 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.31 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.60.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

