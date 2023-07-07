AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Gap Up to $92.29

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $92.29, but opened at $94.46. AAON shares last traded at $94.64, with a volume of 19,646 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAON shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on AAON from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on AAON in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 0.82.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. AAON had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $265.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. AAON’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $48,908.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,864,812.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $48,908.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,864,812.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 30,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $2,814,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,726,580.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AAON by 321.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,819,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AAON by 604.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,058,000 after buying an additional 453,103 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in AAON by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 767,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,749,000 after buying an additional 344,398 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 1,254.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 346,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,490,000 after buying an additional 320,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON by 6,461.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,541,000 after acquiring an additional 268,554 shares during the period. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

