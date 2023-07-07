Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Boosted by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,173 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 51.7% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 12,757 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 33,704 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 97,554 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% during the first quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock opened at $107.21 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $115.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $186.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.32.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.26.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

