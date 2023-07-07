ABCMETA (META) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $502.48

ABCMETA (META) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $2.80 million and $502.48 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004504 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017292 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00019595 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000086 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013979 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,329.43 or 1.00001578 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About ABCMETA

META is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002716 USD and is up 2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,081.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.