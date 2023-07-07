Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Shares Sold by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. cut its stake in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108,000 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned about 0.31% of Acacia Research worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACTG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Acacia Research by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,536,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after acquiring an additional 203,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Acacia Research by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,637,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after acquiring an additional 45,697 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Acacia Research by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 385,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 108,974 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Acacia Research by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Acacia Research by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,995,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 14,798 shares during the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Martin D. Jr. Mcnulty acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Acacia Research news, General Counsel Jason W. Soncini purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 156,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,930.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin D. Jr. Mcnulty purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acacia Research Price Performance

Shares of Acacia Research stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.91. 31,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,435. Acacia Research Co. has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $5.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.12.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 75.75%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACTG. TheStreet cut shares of Acacia Research from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acacia Research in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Acacia Research Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.

