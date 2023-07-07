Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Shares Sold by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. cut its stake in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTGFree Report) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108,000 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned about 0.31% of Acacia Research worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACTG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Acacia Research by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,536,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after acquiring an additional 203,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Acacia Research by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,637,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after acquiring an additional 45,697 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Acacia Research by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 385,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 108,974 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Acacia Research by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Acacia Research by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,995,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 14,798 shares during the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Martin D. Jr. Mcnulty acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Acacia Research news, General Counsel Jason W. Soncini purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 156,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,930.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin D. Jr. Mcnulty purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acacia Research Price Performance

Shares of Acacia Research stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.91. 31,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,435. Acacia Research Co. has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $5.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.12.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTGFree Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 75.75%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACTG. TheStreet cut shares of Acacia Research from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acacia Research in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Acacia Research Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG)

