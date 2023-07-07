Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ACN stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $310.79. 709,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513,423. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $327.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.50. The stock has a market cap of $206.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,354 shares of company stock worth $4,583,230. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.20.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

