Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Free Report) fell 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.88. 21,153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 139,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.08.
Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.09. Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 94.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets various tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.
