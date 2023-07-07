Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Free Report) fell 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.88. 21,153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 139,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.09. Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 94.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFIB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 70.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,142,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 470,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Acutus Medical by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 42,578 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Acutus Medical by 53.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 402,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 141,100 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Acutus Medical by 844.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 155,883 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Acutus Medical by 1,065.1% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 170,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 155,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets various tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

