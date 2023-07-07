Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) Shares Up 1,813.3%

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG – Free Report) shot up 1,813.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.38. 273,108 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,144% from the average session volume of 21,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group Stock Down 30.7 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.

About Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group

(Free Report)

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the provision of digital implementation plans for exhibition center projects and display booths, and model designs for various exhibition centers and real estate. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Eagle, Idaho.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.