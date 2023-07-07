Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 231.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,585 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

Shares of ADBE traded up $6.96 on Friday, reaching $488.25. The stock had a trading volume of 764,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $420.95 and a 200 day moving average of $379.44. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $518.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

