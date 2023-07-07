Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Up 5.6%

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.82 and last traded at $14.80. 184,815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 244,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

Afya Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.96.

Get Afya alerts:

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Afya had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $136.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.56 million. As a group, analysts predict that Afya Limited will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Afya

About Afya

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Afya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Afya during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Afya by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Afya by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. 61.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Free Report)

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.