Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Up 5.6%

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.82 and last traded at $14.80. 184,815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 244,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.
Afya Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.96.
Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Afya had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $136.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.56 million. As a group, analysts predict that Afya Limited will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Afya
Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.
