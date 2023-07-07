Aion Trading Up 63.3% Over Last 7 Days (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. In the last week, Aion has traded 63.3% higher against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $2.47 million and $11,040.79 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00183713 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00053079 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00030784 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013520 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003288 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000238 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 392% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

