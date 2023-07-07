Aldebaran Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 48.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,885 shares during the quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 758,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,179,000 after buying an additional 110,729 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 68,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.12. The company had a trading volume of 435,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,795. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.39. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $138.09.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 439.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

