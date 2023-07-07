Aldebaran Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 768 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,124,296,000 after buying an additional 71,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,194,412,000 after buying an additional 123,726 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,757,029,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,591,503 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,545,179,000 after buying an additional 20,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $481.94. The company had a trading volume of 340,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,082. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $518.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $420.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $379.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

