Aldebaran Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marion Wealth Management grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 6.6% during the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.6% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.7% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 90.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $451.96. 106,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,966. The company has a fifty day moving average of $447.93 and a 200 day moving average of $464.93. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $429.10 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

