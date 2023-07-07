Aldebaran Financial Inc. Sells 1,362 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,891 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.3% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 387.8% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Down 1.0 %

WMT traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.54. The stock had a trading volume of 825,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,142,215. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $418.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $120.06 and a one year high of $159.12.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,128,977.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $1,346,852.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,128,977.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total value of $676,943.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,242 shares in the company, valued at $43,671,304.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,177,843. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

