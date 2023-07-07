Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Holdings Lifted by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) by 126.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Alexander’s worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 20.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alexander’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Alexander’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Alexander’s Stock Up 1.6 %

Alexander’s Dividend Announcement

ALX traded up $2.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.39. 3,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,091. The stock has a market cap of $932.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.79. Alexander’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.60 and a fifty-two week high of $260.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 13.84 and a quick ratio of 13.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 169.81%.

Alexander’s Profile

(Free Report)

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has six properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

See Also

