Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 27,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARE. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $141.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 0.3 %

ARE stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.29. The company had a trading volume of 112,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.53. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.81 and a fifty-two week high of $172.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. The business had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.49%.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,935,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

