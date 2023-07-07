Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,053,100 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the May 31st total of 6,187,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,075.1 days.

Alfa Price Performance

OTCMKTS ALFFF opened at $0.62 on Friday. Alfa has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66.

Get Alfa alerts:

About Alfa

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

Alfa SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petrochemical and synthetic fiber, refrigerated food, and telecommunications businesses in Mexico. It manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), recycled PET, fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, chemical specialties, and industrial chemicals.

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.